The Semi-Phoned-In Approach to Thanksgiving

You may not have a whole uninterrupted week to track down ingredients and cook a masterpiece. You may only have two days. But you can still bring something thoughtful and unexpected to the table this year.
Being a mindful and gracious Thanksgiving guest can be a delicate balance. You don’t want to throw off the menu your host has spent the last month curating, and you never want to demand counter space and oven space that has already been claimed by a pie or a 20-pound turkey. But you also don’t want to show up empty-handed, or with nothing more than a bodega bouquet of carnations.
Thankfully, there’s a good measure of middle ground here, and it’s filled with luxuriously low-maintenance scalloped potatoes and fizzy amaro sodas. Were you charged with bringing a side but don’t want to be the third person at dinner toting a roasting pan of squash? Make a bright leek and lemon confit, or a pan of miso butter-roasted onions that could bring any plate of food to life. Or, simpler yet, bring a really great jar of crunchy, spicy salsa macha.
If you want to start the party out right, consider showing up with a bag of ranch-flavored fire crackers (even when all of the Brussels sprouts and potatoes have sold out at the grocery store, there will still be saltines and ranch seasoning). Or bring a pitcher of tart, pineapple-sweetened agua de jamaica that can be sipped on its own or mixed with rum and poured over ice. And if every course of the meal is already accounted for, consider bringing the gift of some after-dinner entertainment.
Got Saltines? Make Fire Crackers.
Give the iconic cracker a new lease on life.
The Pliable Comforts of Agua de Jamaica
Hibiscus can be sweetened, spiced up, and cooled down for a choose-your-own-adventure tea.
Quick Confit, Big Payoff
Give your thinly sliced leeks and lemons the low-and-slow treatment to spruce up your roast chickens, sandwich spreads, and dressings.
A Modern Way to Pepper Jelly
The classic ’90s cocktail party snack is back, with some edge.
The Great Soda Awakening
It’s time to get serious about soft drinks.
Alliums, Front and Center
Spin those onions into dinner gold.
Salsa Macha’s Big Moment to Crunch
Mexico’s fiery condiment for empanadas and tostadas is right at home in sandwiches, soups, and definitely pizza.
Scalloped > Mashed
Gratins are a low-maintenance, high-payoff way to potato.
A Cranberry Pie That Takes the Cake
Chances are, you already have everything you need to make this “pie.”
How Much Do You Really Know About the Food You Eat?
Our new trivia game, Taste Test, will put your cooking knowledge to the test.